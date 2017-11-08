Man found shot to death in Morganton home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Burke County are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Morganton home Wednesday.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported breaking and entering in the 6000 block of Gold Mine Road a little after 7:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and requested assistance from the SBI.
No further details were provided by detectives.
