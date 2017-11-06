Man found shot to death in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Detectives in Rock Hill are investigating after was found shot to death Monday afternoon.
According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of East White Street just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers saw a suspect fleeing the area and have identified a person of interest in the case. Detectives are currently interviewing potential witnesses to the shooting and are considering the shooting a possible homicide.
The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.
