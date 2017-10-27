Man hit by train in Gaston County dies

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – The 52-year-old man that was hit by a train in Belmont earlier this week has died, according to officials.
According to Belmont Police, Shaukat Mehmood died Friday as a result of injuries he suffered after he was struck by a train on South Main Street.
Officials haven’t said if Mehmood was trying to cross the railroad tracks or if he was standing too close to the passing train.
