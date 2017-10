Photo via Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in east Charlotte Saturday night.

Medic responded to a call in the 6800 block of Albemarle Road. Medic says the person was transported to CMC Main.

Authorities told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that a man accidentally shot himself in the hand.

