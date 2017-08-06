Man hospitalized after stabbing incident near east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a man was hospitalized after a stabbing incident in east Charlotte park Sunday night.
Officers responded to a call from Tryon Hills Park at 220 West 30th Street. A male victim was transported to CMC and was reportedly conscious and talking.
Suspects or other subjects in connection with the incident have not been identified.
