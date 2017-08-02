Man injured in south Charlotte shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video captures teen robbed at gunpoint in his home
-
SC Mother and her boyfriend charged in death of toddler
-
Fake Uber drivers on the rise concerns passengers
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
Eclipse glasses warning as fake glasses flood market
-
Pillow burned by off fireplace while family on vacation
-
NC 51 roundabout won't be finished on time
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Ingredient in ice cream is also ingredient in weed killer
-
Video shows moments before north Charlotte shooting
More Stories
-
Fake Uber driver attacks NC woman, prompts warningsAug. 1, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
Man charged in double homicide denied bondJul 28, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
CMPD investigating south Charlotte shootingAug. 2, 2017, 8:40 a.m.