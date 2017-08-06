CMPD: Man injured during shooting along Beatties Ford Rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in west Charlotte early Monday.

According to CMPD, an officer was driving on Beatties Ford Road at Dr Webber Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when he heard gunshots. Investigators said they believe that people in or around two vehicles were possibly shooting at each other. The officer that heard the gunshots was not injured and CMPD doesn’t believe the officer was targeted in the shooting.

CMPD said the person that was shot in the leg went to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or a motive. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

