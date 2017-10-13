Man involved in gas station shootout arrested, police say

Nelson Handy III (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Friday in connection with a gas station shooting that resulted in a school bus being hit by a bullet.

According to CMPD, detectives received a tip that identified Nelson Handy III, 28, as one of the shooters in a surveillance video released by police Thursday. On Friday, CMPD agents found Hardy driving a vehicle on Statesville Road and initiated a traffic stop. Police said that Handy refused to stop, initiating a chase.

A short time later, Handy was arrested after the vehicle was found on Garnette Place.

RELATED: School bus hit by gunfire during shootout, police say

The shootout happened Thursday morning at a gas station at the intersection of The Plaza and Parkwood, just outside Plaza Midwood.

Police say one bullet struck a parked car and another hit a passing school bus headed for Charlotte Lab School. The bullet shattered the window just behind the driver. School officials say 19 kids were on board the bus, in grades K-6. They say two suffered minor scratches from the shattered glass, but that everyone is OK.

Thursday school officials notified all parents of the incident and said any student riding a bus this afternoon participated in a group discussion with the school’s counselors.

“We feel incredibly lucky that everyone in our community is safe, and we are so grateful for the community support shown to our students, families, and school in the wake of today’s incident. Sadly, this incident is just one of many gun-related and senseless acts of violence that occur throughout our city and country on a daily basis and certainly raises our awareness of the need for real solutions that will keep all children safe,” said Mary Moss Brown, who is head of Charlotte Lab School.

Handy was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failing to heed emergency lights, and fleeing to elude law enforcement. Detectives have obtained twenty warrants against Handy for shooting into occupied property. Those warrants are expected to be served on him by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the identity of the other shooter during this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM