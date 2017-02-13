Man sentanced after pleading guilty to 253 counts of terrorism

Cody Startt.

LENOIR, N.C. -- Burke County Superior Court sentenced a man to at least 11 years in prison after he plead guilty on Monday to charges of terrorism and making false bomb reports.

Cody Matthew Startt, 27, entered his guilty plea to 253 counts of terrorism and 251 counts of making false bomb reports, and was given an active prison sentence of 11 to 21 years as a sentence from Lincoln County.

Startt also faces similar, pending charges in Caldwell and Catawba counties.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Lippert arraigned the defendant and presented a factual basis for the case prior to District Attorney David Learner’s sentencing argument on behalf of the State.

Judge W. Todd Pomeroy also imposed judgments for an additional 10 to 20 years of suspended sentences for Startt and placed him on supervised probation over a period of 36 months. If he violates the terms of his probation, those sentences will be activated, and Startt will serve the time at the end of his initial active sentence.

Startt, was arrested in Matoaka, West Virginia by the Hickory Police Department, FBI and West Virginia State Police on July 6, 2016, for making bomb threats.

“His actions cost a huge amount of money to fire, police and other emergency agencies and workers. All these units that had to respond to these bomb threats were not available to handle anything else going on,” Learner said. “Plus, he cost merchants a lot of money, and he caused a lot of fear throughout our communities.”

Chief Ronnie Rector of the Morganton Department of Public Safety also addressed the court, noting the stress that Startt’s actions placed on law enforcement with regard to treating each report as a real threat to life.

