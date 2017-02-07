Man pleads guilty to murder, hiding body motel bed

Rickey Payne

HICKORY, N.C. -- A man will spend the next 26 years in prison after killing his girlfriend of seven years and hiding the body under the bed of a motel room.

Rickey Allen Payne, 44, pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend of seven years, Loretta Joyce Chadwick, 48, and hiding her body.

Chadwick's body was found by motel employees who went to clean the room and readjust the box springs and mattress on June 7, 2013.

Her body was not found until four days after she was killed, and another guest had stayed in the room, unaware that Chadwick's decomposing body was under the bed.

The autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed the cause of Chadwick’s death was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation.

They checked into the motel on June 3, 2013, and Payne checked out a day later, though he stayed in another room at the motel for a couple more days.

Payne told several different stories regarding Chadwick’s whereabouts. He told a friend that he killed Chadwick, indicating that she wanted him to end her life, which he did by strangulation. He later told detectives that he killed Chadwick.

Payne pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and failing to report the death in court on Tuesday and was sentenced to an active prison term of 26 to 32 years.

