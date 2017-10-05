Man robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight near uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after another violent crime near the heart of the Queen City.

A man said he was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day on North Tryon Street. The incident happened just two days after similar crimes were reported on the other side of uptown in South End.

The 39-year-old victim said the crime happened around noon, just after he left the Urban Ministry Center.

“Never saw it coming,” said the man, who requested to not be identified.

He said the suspect targeted him as he was walking under a bridge on the 900 block of North Tryon Street.

“(He) had a gun in his hand and demanded my money,” said the victim. “He put it (the gun) in my stomach, and that’s a very, very cold, hard fact to process. The fact that over nothing — 150 dollars — over nothing, I could have lost my life.”

In one case reported in South End, a 24-year-old woman was targeted near Hawkins and Tremont. The Ashton South End Apartments responded with an email to people living there, saying in part, “This is an unfortunate reminder that crime can happen anywhere and at any time.”

“Very scary,” said one woman.

“It makes me a little nervous,” said another person.

Within two miles of Ashton, the CMPD crime mapping tool shows an uptick in crime in recent weeks. Hours after the 24-year-old woman was targeted, 27-year-old Thadd Burns was also robbed.

“This guy came up behind me and put a gun in my chest and basically said, ‘give me whatever valuables you have on you,’” Burns explained.

Unfortunately, the latest victim says he is now moving out of the Queen Cit.

“Because I’ve lived here 20 years and I’ve never been held at gunpoint and I’ve never been robbed,” the victim said. “And it sends a cold, hard message.”

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about these incidents or any other crime is asked to call CMPD’s Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1660. At this point, police have not said if the crimes are related.

