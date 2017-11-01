Man sentenced to over 120 years in prison for sex crimes against children

Timothy Wilson, submitted mugshot.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A 53-year-old man was convicted by Union County juries of 19 counts of sex crimes against children.

Timothy Wilson was sentenced to about 126 years in prison, according to the Monroe Police Department.

According to evidence shown in trial, Wilson sexually assaulted an "elementary school-aged" child at least four times. He also forced the same child to watch pornography, police said.

Wilson is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, police said.

“I would like to commend the hard work of Assistant District Attorneys Craig Principe and Mary Beth Usher that resulted in this conviction and the courage of the victims to testify,” said District Attorney Trey Robison in a press release.

“I am grateful as well for the hard work of the Monroe Police Department, especially Sergeant Nick Brummer, which allowed us to get this predator off our streets," Robison added in the press release. "Prosecuting crimes against children—our most vulnerable victims—is and always has been a priority for my office.”

