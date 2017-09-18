Man sentenced to prison for secretly videotaping a minor while bathing

James Moody. Photo submitted by Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 56-year-old man is being sent to prison after pleading guilty to secretly video taping a minor while she was bathing and changing into her clothes.

James Moody was given an active prison term of 33 to 100 months following his guilty plea to felony secret peeping and second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was arrested and charged in June with first degree exploitation of a minor, peeping and indecent liberties after officers were called to a residence by the girl.

According to the responding officers, the victim said when she got out of the shower she found a cell phone set up on a shelf that was recording her.

The girl told authorities that Moody demanded she return the phone once she discovered it. He forced her into a bedroom where she hid as she called her father for help.

The video showed Moody setting up the device in the bathroom and repositioning it to capture the victim undressing. Authorities said a forensic download of Moody's phone revealed pornographic videos and images of naked juveniles performing sex acts with adults along with the video of the victim.

RELATED: Man accused of videotaping minor while bathing

© 2017 WCNC.COM