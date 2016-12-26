Man seriously injured in uptown stabbing

File (Photo: File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in Fourth Ward early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Davidson around 4 a.m. Monday where they found an adult male suffering a stab wound.

MEDIC transported the victim, who has not yet been identified, to CMC-Main with injuries police described as life-threatening.

No further details were immediately made available.

