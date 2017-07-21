Man seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man has been shot and is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting that happened Friday evening in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

Police confirmed that a man was shot in the leg on the 2300 block of West Blvd. The shooter was an unknown male that fled on foot after the incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have indicated they do not believe the shooting was connected to a robbery.

Any motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. However, officials have indicated that the shooting looks to be premeditated, and is not being considered a random act.

