Man sets home on fire after dispute then sets car on fire after police chase

Christopher Brannon Watkins (Photo: Gaston County Police)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire after a fight with his wife.

Authorities were called to a fire on the 100 block of Landau Circle in Gaston County Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, they found out there had been a domestic dispute. The responding police said they were told that the home had been set on fire by 26-year-old Christopher Brannon Watkins who had fled the scene.

Luckily, no one was inside the home during the fire as Watkins' wife had collected her belongings and children before the fire.

Authorities said Watkins was discovered by police early Thursday morning. His discovery resulted in a vehicle pursuit. He eventually stopped the car and surrendered to authorities in Gastonia. Police said that he set fire to the car involved in the pursuit during his surrender.

Watkins was charged with fraudulent burning of a dwelling home, burning personal property and felony flee to elude. He was placed in the custody of the Gaston County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with more information on this incident are asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

© 2017 WCNC.COM