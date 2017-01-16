Man shot at west Charlotte Walmart, police say

WCNC File Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a person was shot at a west Charlotte Walmart early Tuesday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the Walmart in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to CMC by Medic.

No further details were made available by police.

