Man shot at west Charlotte Walmart, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a person was shot at a west Charlotte Walmart early Tuesday morning.
#CMPD looking for 4 armed robbers who shot a man in the face. #breaking #wcnc pic.twitter.com/lKYQ0Dj0zX— Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) January 17, 2017
According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the Walmart in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to CMC by Medic.
No further details were made available by police.
