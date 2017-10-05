Man shot by CMPD is behind bars following hospital release

Johnathan Autry (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man that was taken to the hospital injured in an officer-involved shooting last week was released from the hospital and is waking up behind bars Friday.

On Tuesday, September 26, CMPD officers responded to a reported home invasion on the 1900 block of Holly Street around 10 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said an armed man, identified as 28-year-old Johnathan Autry, came outside with a pregnant female hostage being held at gunpoint.

Police said they repeatedly ordered Autry to drop his weapon before perceiving him as an "imminent deadly threat" and shooting him.

"He comes out of the house. At some point, the officers were continuing to give him verbal commands to this aspect," said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. "The female gets away from him. They see an imminent legal threat, based on the arm status of the subject.

"He's been struck multiple times, not sure exactly how many at this point, this is very early on in the investigation."

Detectives said the family was not randomly targeted. Autry allegedly used the name of the victim's husband when demanding money from the victim. A second suspect, who was described as a short, heavyset black male wearing dark clothing, ran from the scene before police arrived.

The mother of the alleged suspect reached out to NBC Charlotte following the shooting.

"He had multiple gunshots and one of them was in the stomach," she said. "He had surgery, presumedly on that one last night. He's going back in for surgery today."

Autry was listed in critical condition following the incident, police said. CMPD said the woman was not harmed during the incident but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. A child was also in the home during the incident, investigators said.

According to CMPD, Autry was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was wanted on three outstanding warrants from another county for driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer, and speeding.

Autry was placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail Friday around 10:15 p.m. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

