Man shot during altercation in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in west Charlotte early Wednesday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a domestic dispute call in the 300 block of State Street just past 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and facial injuries.

Investigators said the victim and a woman were involved in an altercation with two other men inside a vacant apartment when the victim was shot, cut, and hit in the face. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police said the woman was not injured during the incident.

CMPD said the other two people left the scene before officers arrived. Detectives are attempting to locate those two people at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

