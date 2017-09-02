Man shot during attempted armed robbery in south Charlotte

Photo via Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a man was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night.

According to CMPD, the suspect tried to rob an older man with a gun. The older man hit the gun out of the suspect's hand and began running. The suspect then shot the victim in the leg and fled the scene.

Following the shooting, the victim ran from Longleaf Drive to Lodgepole Place, where emergency crews were called to provide assistance.

The victim suffered injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening, according to CMPD.

