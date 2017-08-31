Man shot in chest during alleged robbery in NE Charlotte

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Authorities responded to the 1300 block of University Drive around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting during a robbery.

Police on the scene interviewing witnesses to find out more details pic.twitter.com/tpLRxyu48y — Pierre Simmons (@PierreSimmons2) August 31, 2017

The victim was allegedly inside the dwelling when he was shot in the chest. Police said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was stabilized shortly after.

Police blocked off the home with yellow tape following the shooting and were seen interviewing witnesses.

© 2017 WCNC.COM