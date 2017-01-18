Man shot in the leg in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police in northwest Charlotte are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Wildwood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
MEDIC says the victim was taken to CMC with life-threatening injuries, but CMPD says his condition is unknown.
No further details were made available by police.
