Man shot inside west Charlotte home

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in uptown Charlotte Tuesday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after shots were fired into a west Charlotte home Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Katonah Avenue in west Charlotte a little after 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police say the victim’s injury is not considered life-threatening and police have not made an arrest.

1 shot - Katonah Ave, Charlotte pic.twitter.com/Qyn7J7wmgz — Pierre Simmons (@PierreSimmons2) January 17, 2017

Copyright 2016 WCNC