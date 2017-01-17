WCNC
Man shot inside west Charlotte home

A man was injured when shots were fired into a west Charlotte home Tuesday morning.

WCNC 7:25 AM. EST January 17, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after shots were fired into a west Charlotte home Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Katonah Avenue in west Charlotte a little after 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police say the victim’s injury is not considered life-threatening and police have not made an arrest. 

