Man shot, killed in Charlotte's 72nd homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man in what is Charlotte's 72nd homicide in 2017.

CMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle a little before 9:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, officers found Keith Ify Nmoma, 35, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic.

Nmoma's family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

