Man shot, killed in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte Sunday night.

CMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle a little before 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic.

Officials have not released the identity of the person deceased. The person's death marks Charlotte's 72nd homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

