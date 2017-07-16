WCNC
Gastonia police investigating overnight homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in Gaston County after a 20-year-old was killed overnight.

WCNC 6:21 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

GASTONIA, N.C. – Police in Gastonia are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday.

According to Gastonia Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Balthis Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Investigators say that 20-year-old Richard Nathaniel Abernathy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said several people have been detained and are being interviewed by detectives. None of those people have been identified as suspects in the case.

 

 

