Gastonia police investigating overnight homicide

GASTONIA, N.C. – Police in Gastonia are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday.

According to Gastonia Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Balthis Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Investigators say that 20-year-old Richard Nathaniel Abernathy was pronounced dead at the scene.

.@GPDNC officers have arrived back on scene to canvas the area (1200 blk of Balthis Dr). 20 yo man found dead. 3 patrol cars drove by. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/H7HwskncLc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) July 17, 2017

Investigators said several people have been detained and are being interviewed by detectives. None of those people have been identified as suspects in the case.

