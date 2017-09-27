Man shot, killed in north Charlotte shooting

WCNC File Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the city's 67th homicide after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte early Thursday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Medic said emergency crews received a call in reference to a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the case. Detectives are currently covering the area to determine if there were any witnesses to the shooting.

Detectives investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Ave. One person pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 28, 2017

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM