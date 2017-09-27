Man shot, killed in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the city's 67th homicide after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte early Thursday.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Medic said emergency crews received a call in reference to a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
Investigators have not identified a suspect in the case. Detectives are currently covering the area to determine if there were any witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
