Man shot, killed overnight in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Detectives in Rock Hill are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed overnight.
According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Lucas Street Apartments around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the victim or named a suspect in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-877-409-4321.
