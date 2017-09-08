Man shot, killed overnight in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Detectives in Rock Hill are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed overnight.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Lucas Street Apartments around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or named a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-877-409-4321.

