Man shot outside South End club, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a club in South End.

According to CMPD, a man was shot in the arm outside the old Amos’ Southend building on South Tryon Street early Thursday morning. Police said the victim drove to a car rental store across the street from Midnight Diner and he had a tourniquet applied to his arm before he was taken to the hospital.

CMPD has not released any suspect information in connection with the shooting and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

