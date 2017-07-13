Man steals employee's car after robbing store at gunpoint, police say

(Photo: Hickory Police)

HICKORY, N.C. – Hickory Police are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night before stealing an employee’s car to make his getaway.

According to Hickory Police, officers responded to the Speedway convenience store in the 1200 block of US Highway 70 around 11:15 p.m. in reference a reported robbery.

When officers arrived, the clerk told them a suspect came into the store and demanded cash while holding him at gunpoint. After receiving the money, the suspect drove away by stealing the clerk’s car. Police located the vehicle a little after midnight unoccupied.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8” and weighing 185 pounds. He was wearing a black plastic mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark blue shorts, and had a black handgun.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

