Man struck in June hit-and-run dies in hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man struck by a car in a hit-and-run on his birthday last month died.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Norris Avenue in north Charlotte on June 23. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as William James Johnson Jr., 67, lying in the road next to a moped.

Johnson was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Johnson died on Saturday, July 15 as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that a silver Mitsubishi Mirage struck Johnson’s moped and left the scene after the crash. Police found the suspect vehicle at the corner of Montreat Street and Norris Avenue unoccupied. The suspect(s) ran from the scene on foot and have not been located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

