Man suspected of unintentionally killing teen in car while shooting at another person

Travis Belk (Photo: Lancaster Police)

LANCASTER, S.C. -- A 25-year-old is suspected of unintentionally shooting and killing a passenger in a car they were traveling in while firing at another person.

Travis Belk was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Daquan Blackmon.

Blackmon died in the hospital Monday after spending multiple days listed in critical condition following the incident.

Officers were alerted Friday, August 18, that people had heard shots fired on the 400 block of E. Arch Street. Shortly after, the hospital told police that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room by a private vehicle.

The victim was Blackmon who had been shot once. He was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte where he later passed away.

An ongoing investigation led authorities to determine that Belk was a passenger in the vehicle along with Blackmon at the time of the shooting. Lancaster Police said Belk when was "feloniously" firing his weapon at another person, he also fired the shot that hit and ultimately took Blackmon's life.

Belk was located and taken into custody Thursday. He is expected to face a judge Friday.

"We are thankful for the ability to give the family of Daquan Blackmon some answers," Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said. "We know however that these answers will fall short of providing them any peace in the wake of such a needless tragedy."

