Man wanted after shooting family member, escaping SWAT standoff, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man is suspected of shooting a female family member following Saturday morning's SWAT standoff with police.

According to Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Steuben Drive earlier Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a woman injured from a gunshot wound.

According to Spruill, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Reports say officers are searching for 32-year-old Jonathan Edward Williams, who is not in custody and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

"We're doing everything possible to locate him," said Spruill.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reported that police and SWAT officers were at the shooting scene for hours. One neighbor near the scene said she wasn't allowed to leave the neighborhood until police could escort her.

"Six or eight more police cars the SWAT truck guys are jumping out and running through people's yards," said the neighbor. "We're like, 'This is a good neighborhood. Nothing like this happens,' so we're all in shock."

Christine Hanson lives fifty yards away from where the shooting occurred, she was woken up by the SWAT team telling her she needed to evacuate.

"They came to the back door, by the way," recalled Hanson, who added that people weren't allowed back home for nearly six hours.

Spruill said officers were able to get female shooting victim out of the house and transported to a hospital. She is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Now Huntersville PD efforts shift to finding Williams.

"There is no higher priority."

© 2017 WCNC.COM