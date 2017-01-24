Man wanted for assaulting woman in Madison Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman.

It happened Monday night around 6:30 in the 4400 Block of Murrayhill Road.

Police said the suspect approached the woman, grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

“They screamed and yelled and it got the attention of people,” said CMPD Officer Johnathan Frisk.

Justin Marshall lives on the block and couldn’t ignore the strange sounds coming from outside.

“We just heard some yelling outside early in the evening and came outside a couple minutes later and saw a bunch of cop cars,” said Marshall.

The suspect ran away on foot.

The incident is now on the minds of neighbors in the area.

“It is surprising because it does seem like a fairly safe neighborhood,” Megan Sharp said.

CMPD is reminding us all to be on alert.

“If you’re out walking, if you’re exercising late in the evening, have someone with you. Maybe if you have a pet, have the pet with you. If you have something to protect you, if it’s some kind of weapon, no matter what kind of weapon it is, you know having something on you that you can protect yourself-- those are always good security measures,” Frisk explained.

According to the police report, the woman suffered a few bruises and scratches.

