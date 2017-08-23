Man wanted in connection with Statesville shooting

Craig Alan Blackwell Jr. (Photo: Statesville Police Department)

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Detectives in Statesville are asking for the public’s help locating the man accused of shooting another man Tuesday.

According to Statesville Police, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Park Drive and Bristol Drive a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 22. When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated by paramedics before he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said the victim was on a moped at the intersection when the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Craig Alan Blackwell Jr., pulled up on a moped and shot him. Officers searched throughout the night for Blackwell, but were unable to locate him.

Detectives obtained warrants against Blackwell for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with information about Blackwell’s whereabouts or this case is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

