Man wanted in connection with toddler's murder

Marquis Julius Graham (Photo: Gaston County Police)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Detectives in Gaston County are searching for a man in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to Gaston County Police, 25-year-old Marquis Julius Graham is being sought in connection with the death of Kye Abdul Rashid. The toddler was pronounced dead after he was brought to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia on Sunday by Graham and the boy’s mother.

Investigators said Graham and the victim’s mother lived together with her two young children, including the deceased child. Gaston County DHHS is also involved in the investigation, police said.

Graham is charged with first-degree murder. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Graham are asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

