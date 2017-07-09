Man who commented on his own 'Wanted' FB post held in custody, deputies say

CONCORD, N.C. -- Deputies say a man wanted for rape and kidnapping is now in custody, according to Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Earlier in the week, 28-year-old Derek Helms made headlines for commenting on his own mug shot on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Helms has outstanding warrants for arrests, charging him with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.

Deputies have not yet released the updated mug shot.

