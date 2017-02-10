Man witnessing assault in store shoots attacker

Police lights.

HOLLAND, MICH. - A 29-year-old man accused of attacking a woman in a convenience store is in critical condition inside a Grand Rapids hospital after being shot late Thursday, Feb. 9.

Investigators from the Holland Department of Public Safety said in a release it happened around 10:19 p.m. at the Columbia Avenue One Stop, at the corner of 17th Street.

Officers were originally called out to deal with a subject who was acting disorderly. When they arrived, they found the shooting victim. He was taken to Holland Community Hospital, and later transferred to Spectrum Health.

Investigators say before they arrived, the 29-year-old was assaulting a 39-year-old woman in the store. A 43-year-old witness tried to stop the attack, but then he was assaulted as well.

The 43-year-old had a handgun, which he was legally carrying, and shot the attacker two times. He was cooperative with police and was not arrested, but his gun was seized.

Anyone with information about the attack or the shooting is asked to call the Department of Public Safety. Their number is 616-355-1100.

