Manhunt continues for person who shot Charlotte boys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The urgent manhunt continues for the person who shot two little boys in west Charlotte Thursday.

The 9- and 11-year-old boys were sleeping in their beds during the shooting at an apartment on Leak Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now offering a $5,000 reward in the case, urging any witnesses to come forward.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. Thursday when someone went up to the window of the apartment and shot each of them twice.

“Probably doesn’t get any more senseless than a 9- and 11-year-old shot in their own bed,” said Rob Tufano, a CMPD spokesman.

On Friday, neighbors told NBC Charlotte they fear for their own children’s safety. A security guard at the apartment said everyone wants to the shooter caught.

Police Chief Kerr Putney took it a step farther by calling out the shooter.

“He needs to man up, he needs to own what he’s done, and the consequences thereof,” said Putney.

Police say the shooting was intentional. The 9-year-old boy was hit in the arm and the 11-year-old was shot in the arm and the hip, according to a family member. They underwent surgery Thursday.

“We have a family that’s hurting, we have a good family that’s hurting during Christmas and that’s just not the Charlotte way,” said Chief Putney.

Police believe the suspect took off on foot after the shooting.

“For the witnesses, and somebody has seen something, you need to step forward -- help this family,” said Chief Putney.

The boys are expected to make a full recovery. If you have any information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls are anonymous.

