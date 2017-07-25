Manhunt expanded for felon in Carolina wilderness

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
-
BB gum homeowner in hot water
-
Iredell County man arrested on sexual assault charges
-
Gun used in Promenade shopping center robbery
-
How to enjoy Spectrum service and avoid the extra fees
-
Police officer saves dogs from hot car
-
SouthPark mansion erupts in flames
-
Teen shot, injured in southeast Charlotte
-
WATCH: Charlotte man's southern staple makes top three for Lay's new flavor contest
-
Protesters show up at city council meeting
More Stories
-
Arrest after Uptown assaults on women spark concernJul 25, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
-
New SC law says 3rd-graders struggling to read will…Jul 25, 2017, 8:28 p.m.
-
New parents anticipate bringing home triplets that…Jul 25, 2017, 6:46 a.m.