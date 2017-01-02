4 found dead in South Carolina house in murder-suicide

Jorge Luis Chavez (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are actively searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of four people at a home in Lexington County.

Officers are searching for Jorge Luis Chavez.

The deaths happened on Old Barnwell Road Sunday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed the number of dead, but did not have any details on who they were or how they died.

Lexington County deputies also have not yet said who the victims are, or how they are connected to Chavez, but said they are trying to find him.

Anyone who may know where he is should call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

