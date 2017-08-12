Man's body found in a Union County pond, deputies say

Photo by Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating after a man's body was found in a Union County pond Saturday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the man's body was pulled from a pond near Wolfe Mill Street in Monroe.

Deputies are investigating what caused the man's death.

Stick with WCNC.com as crews are at the scene to provide the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM