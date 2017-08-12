WCNC
Man's body found in a Union County pond, deputies say

WCNC 4:04 PM. EDT August 12, 2017

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating after a man's body was found in a Union County pond Saturday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the man's body was pulled from a pond near Wolfe Mill Street in Monroe.

Deputies are investigating what caused the man's death.

