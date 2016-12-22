Masked men rob Burger King at gunpoint

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

YORK, S.C. -- An aggressive armed robbery all caught on camera and police are searching for the people responsible and could use your help.

The York Police Department is still looking for two suspects who robbed a Burger King a couple of weeks ago and they were all caught on video. The video is from early in the morning on December 11 inside the Burger King on East Liberty Street.

"They had just unlocked the doors, but they had gotten there somewhere between 6:30 and 7:00," said Detective William Mumaw.

Mumaw says the two men with masks on came in and demanded money before any customers even had a chance to get into the restaurant. He said early morning and late night workers need to be aware of their surroundings.

"We'll talk to these people and they'll be like 'we noticed something over there but we didn't call the police,'" Mumaw said. "Well, call us we'll come check them."

With a gun pointing in her face, you can see one of the employees somewhat attempt to fight one of the men off.

Mumaw says if all they want is money, just let them have it.

"Do not struggle, do not get into anything with these guys," Mumaw said. "They got a couple hundred bucks. It's not worth it."

Around the holidays, he says everyone needs to keep their head on a swivel.

"Try to notice people," Mumaw said. "Keep an eye out for things that shouldn't be there."

Fortunately, no one was injured and no arrests have been made yet in this case.

