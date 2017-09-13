Mayor caught drinking, driving lawn mower at night in S.C.

Police pulled over a South Carolina mayor last month who turned out to be drinking on his very odd mode transportation.

With lights flashing, Horry County police officers pulled up behind a man on a riding lawnmower after dark on Aug. 25 and tried to get him to stop.

The police dash cam video shows the driver kept going on a slow-speed chase until the officers pulled up next to him and ordered him to stop.

The mayor of Aynor, a small town about 30 miles northwest of myrtle beach, was behind the wheel. Mayor John Gardner was driving the lawnmower on a two-lane road with an open can of beer at night.

“You know who I am?” Gardner asks at one point.

“I know you,” the officer responds.

Gardner, who is also the chief financial officer for Horry County Schools, was very apologetic.

The Horry County officers requested Aynor police to come out. Shortly afterward, an unidentified man showed up and drove the lawnmower away.

Gardner was not arrested or issued a ticket that night and Horry County police allegedly did not file a police report.

The Aynor police chief said they neither initiated nor investigated the incident so they couldn't comment. Horry County Schools said there would be no action taken against Gardner because there is no report or charges.

