Medic: 2 shot in south Charlotte

WCNC 4:19 AM. EDT August 21, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two people were shot in south Charlotte early Monday.

According to Medic, two people were injured in a shooting on Outer Bridge Lane off Providence Road around 3:15 a.m. Both victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main.

No further information was provided by authorities.

