Men robbed at gunpoint in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after four men were robbed at gunpoint in north Charlotte Friday evening.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a 911 call of a reported robbery in the 2400 block of Arden Street just after 7 p.m. When police arrived, four men told officers they were installing in a house when an armed man entered the home and robbed them.

The victims told police the suspect fired a round into the ceiling before running from the home. CMPD K9 units were dispatched to the scene, but the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

