Men sought in Home Depot robbery attempt

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Police in Cornelius are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a Home Depot earlier this month.

According to Cornelius Police, officers responded to the Home Depot on Statesville Road for a reported robbery. Witnesses told officers that the suspect acted as if he had a handgun and told a cashier to open their register. The cashier told the suspect to take whatever he wanted while another employee dialed 911, scaring the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect then ran to the parking lot and met two other men. Two of the suspects ran toward I-77 through a wooded area while the third suspect sped away from the store on Statesville Road in a gold-colored Mercury Marquis sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

