Michael Slager retrial date moved to August

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - The retrial for the former South Carolina police officer charged with killing a man following a traffic stop is now scheduled for August.

A judge Tuesday agreed to move the date for Michael Slager's court proceedings to August 28, 2017. His defense team had asked for a postponement, saying they couldn't get all their witnesses scheduled for the original March date.

Last December, a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict for or against Slager in the death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. The jury spent nearly 20 hours over four days deliberating, in what the judge in the case called the longest deliberation he'd seen in his career, before announcing they were hopelessly deadlocked.

The trial lasted over a month.

Back on April 4th of 2015, Slager--who was then working for the North Charleston police department-- pulled Scott over for a failed brake light.

A few seconds later, Scott ran from his car and Slager chased after him. After a confrontation in a nearby private park, Slager fired multiple shots into Scott's back, killing him.

Slager has repeatedly said that he fired his Taser, with a cartridge attached, two times and got in a ground fight with Scott as he was trying to arrest him, and that he feared for his life.

A cell phone video of the incident that got shared around the world showed Scott running from the officer at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear when jury selection will begin.

