Sheriff: Teacher sent student 'thousands' of inappropriate messages via Facebook

Mark Robert Dexter (Photo: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – An Erwin Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint on September 18 from the victim’s family that a teacher shared messages with the student. Detectives said that Mark Robert Dexter, 42, was communicating with the student via Facebook Messenger, and the content within the messages indicated an improper relationship.

Investigators said that Dexter was making plans for the student to come to his home, using evidence and messages dating back to September 9, 2017. Over the course of eight days, Dexter and the victim exchanged thousands of messages, but police said it doesn’t appear the student went to Dexter’s home. According to the time stamps on some of the messages, Dexter was contacting the student from his personal cell phone while at school. The victim was not a student in Dexter’s class, but she was not known to him outside of the school.

When confronted by detectives, Dexter admitted to messaging the victim. He was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student. He was given a $150,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is active and additional charges against Dexter may be pending.

