Missing woman found dead; man wanted for murder

Humberto Mendoza. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they found a missing woman dead and are looking for the suspect they believe is responsible for her murder.

Nia Hantzopoulos was last seen on Thursday, December 15 and hasn't been seen since.

Tuesday, officers located the victim's Toyota Avalon in the 13900 block of Conlan Circle on Tuesday. Her body was later located.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Nia Hantzopoulos (Photo: CMPD)

CMPD says they've issued warrants for Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44, in connection to Hantzopoulos' murder.

Police ask anyone who may know of Mendoza's whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2016 WCNC